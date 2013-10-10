When quality matters, you can't go wrong with fmi fireplaces. For 25 years, FMI has been building wood burning and gas fireplaces created with the best fireplace design and made at the highest level of quality. When it comes to upgrades, you can't get a better unit than an FMI fireplace.

FMI offers a wide range of wood burning fireplaces that offer many different features. Ranging from open faced fireplaces that give you a big box feel, to indoor/outdoor fireplaces to fireplaces designed for tight spaces, fmi fireplaces has every possibility covered.

If you're looking for a gas fireplace, you can't go wrong with fmi fireplaces. They offer direct vent, vent free and b vent units, so you can pick the fireplace that will work best with your existing situation. And, with the a wide variety of styles, you can always find what you want with FMI.